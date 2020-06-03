Kent Police are seeking the public’s help regarding a fatal car crash on Tuesday evening, June 2, 2020.

Police say that on Tuesday at around 5:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the report of a one car vehicle collision that occurred in the area of Frager Rd S and West Valley Hwy (map below).

A witness stated they observed two vehicles originally stopped for traffic facing southbound in the 27000 block of West Valley Hwy. An unknown colored vehicle hit the rear bumper of a silver vehicle and then made a U-turn to go north bound on West Valley Hwy. The silver vehicle that was struck also turned around and started following the striking vehicle.

The witness said the vehicles were passing cars on the right and it appears they may have reached speeds over 80 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone. In the area of Frager Rd S. and West Valley Hwy, the chasing (silver) vehicle lost control and left the roadway. Kent Officers arrived and found three people inside the vehicle. Kent Fire and Medics were also dispatched to the scene. Unfortunately lifesaving efforts were not successful for one of the passengers. The two other passengers were transported to area hospitals. The fleeing vehicle was not located.

The Kent Police Traffic unit was called out to investigate the circumstances that resulted in this tragedy. Anyone who may have information or who may have seen the other involved vehicle is asked to call 253.856.5808.