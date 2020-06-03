On Wednesday, June 3, 2020, the Kent Police Department released the following announcement:

**SEE SOMETHING – SAY SOMETHING**

We would like to thank our community for providing us information regarding potential looting and rioting over the past few days. It has helped us keep the city safe.

As we move through these uncertain days, we ask that if you see something then please say something – whether it’s rumor you hear, posts on social media, flyers, etc. announcing potential looting and rioting, please let us know. You can send us a message to our social media messenger/inbox (Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram) or if you want to remain anonymous, you can call our tip line at 253-856-5808. We will be monitoring both our social media pages and our tip line to field information that may come in.

We appreciate very much the partnership we have with our community and we will all get through this together. Stay safe and, if you see something say something.