A house fire in Kent on Wednesday morning, June 3, 2020 sent one to a hospital.

Puget Sound Fire said that Engine 374 was first to arrive at the fire Wednesday morning near SE 244th Street and 140th Ave SE (map below).

One resident was outside of the house when firefighters arrived, and was transported to a local hospital by EMS.

The fire was quickly knocked down from outside, then E374 firefighters went inside the house to search for any additional occupants and find any remaining fire.

Ladder 374 performed vertical ventilation to clear smoke and hot gasses from the house to assist the Engine during their search.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated.

Photos courtesy Puget Sound Fire