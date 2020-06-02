As of today – Tuesday, June 2, 2020 – Kent’s accesso ShoWare Center will be housing soldiers from the National Guard, and will also serve as a staging area for about 70 police vehicles from the King County Sheriff’s Office and surrounding agencies, including bomb squad vehicles.

“I want to be really clear – Kent has not requested the National Guard nor have we requested assistance from other agencies and to date we have had no significant incidents in the City,” said Bailey Stober, Communications Manager. “We were contacted by Emergency Management because the National Guard needed a place to sleep at night. They plan to utilize Showare for that, have worked out a daily rate for lodging and meals and we anticipate them to stay about a week, although it could be extended if needed.”

Stober adds that soliders and police will use the facility for staging only, and then will respond to jurisdictions that have actually requested them.

accesso ShoWare Center is located at 625 W James Street in Kent: