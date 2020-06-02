The Kent Downtown Partnership is seeking Volunteers to help with a downtown clean up effort on Saturday, June 13, 2020, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.:

It’s time! As we prepare for Phase 2 re-opening soon, we want our downtown looking great.

Join us to help spruce up and welcome our community back. We’re looking for individuals, families, and groups who can help with trash/recycle pickup, weeding, vegetation control/trimming, sweeping, meeting old friends and making new ones.

Social distancing protocols will be required. Bring your mask; garden gloves encouraged if you have a pair.

We’ll supply tools/equipment, disposable gloves, and a few pairs of garden gloves to loan.

All activities will be outdoors, with plenty of space for social distancing.

Registration requested HERE.

Any time you can spare is appreciated! Thank you!