This Saturday – May 30, 2020 at Noon – the first-ever Virtual Relay For Life will take place online!

Organizers have been hard at work to replicate some of the same energy, passion, and spirit that we all know and love about the annual Relay For Life fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

“Our goal is that our virtual Relay For Life will reinspire all of us about why we are all here- to help put an end to cancer once and for all!”

Tune in on either their Facebook or Youtube Channel this Saturday for the virtual event:

For more information or to donate, please visit: