On Thursday, May 28, 2020, Kent Parks announced that – in an effort to protect the safety of the community – it is cancelling all its summer programs, services, activities and special events.

“Kent Parks has, and always will, be dedicated to enriching the lives of the Kent community,” they said on Facebook. “During this time of crisis, we want you to know that we stand by our mission, and will continue to provide the great programs, events, and cultural activities you look forward to participating in and attending as soon as it is safe to do so.”

There is currently no estimated timeline of when King County will be able to advance through the next three phases of re-opening, and the current closure restrictions significantly limit Kent Parks ability “to plan and deliver our programs and events, and it is unclear what social distancing mandates will be required in each phase.”

In addition to summer cancellations, officials add that Fall and Winter programming will also be impacted and is dependent upon the re-opening of King County. More information will be provided as soon as it is available.

“While we will miss you at programs and events this summer, our parks and trails remain open for you and your families to get outside, get active, and enjoy Kent ❤️”

For more information, visit www.mykentparks.com.