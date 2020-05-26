A black bear has been spotted – and captured on trail cam (video below) – on property immediately adjacent to the Soos Creek Park Trail in Kent this week.

The sighting occurred near the trail between SE 256th and SE 240th Streets (map below), and there are reports that a goat was taken a few days ago.

Then on Friday night, May 22, a neighbor reported another goat missing.

Another piece of evidence neighbors noticed is that bird feeders were bent down, as seen in the trail cam video.

A bit later someone saw the carcass of a goat in an adjacent field, being picked over by a scavenger.

Kent Police issued a warning and posted signs on Monday, May 25, 2020.