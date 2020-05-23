On Thursday, May 21, 2020, the Kent Chamber of Commerce held an often revealing online webinar with Kent city officials, who discussed the difficult impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the city.

This webinar features Kent Mayor Dana Ralph, Chief Economic Development Officer Bill Ellis, and Economic Development Program Manager Michelle Wilmot.

Topics discussed (mostly during Ellis’ presentation, which starts around 6:40) include:

the impacts the pandemic is – and may have – on Kent’s economy the need for severe budget cuts survey results from local businesses how the hotel industry has been “devastated” ways the regional business community is working together how and why the recovery will be uneven will the recovery be shaped like a V, W, U, Nike Swoosh or the dreaded L? local plans for economic recovery



Also on the virtual call were other officials, including Kent School District Superintendent Dr. Calvin Watts, and Green River College President Dr. Suzanne M. Johnson.

Total running time of the video is 1-hour, 21-minutes: