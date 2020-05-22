More tough news – due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers have decided to cancel Kent’s Cornucopia Days 5k, scheduled for Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Almost every other 2020 summer event in Kent has also been cancelled, including Cornucopia Days, 4th of July Splash, parade, car shows, boat races and many others.

“However, keep your eyes open for the possibility of a rescheduled date for this fall,” they said. “Keep running and walking. We may not be done yet!”

Usually, the Cornucopia Days 5k features a flat course perfect for those going for speed or simply a morning walk with friends. Awards are given out for top 5 in each age group all the way up to 90+.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/642352893206652/