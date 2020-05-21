WSDOT says that eastbound SR 18 between Covington and Maple Valley will be closed May 30 – 31:

The planned work for this coming weekend on eastbound SR 18 has been rescheduled for the end of the month. About 4 miles of eastbound SR 18 between SR 516 and Southeast 231st Street will close from 7 a.m. Saturday, May 30, to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 31.

Drivers should prepare for added travel time and a signed detour as maintenance crews repair settling pavement near a bridge on eastbound State Route 18 at Southeast 240th Street.

A signed detour will take drivers from eastbound SR 18 to SR 516 and SR 169 before reconnecting with SR 18 in Maple Valley.