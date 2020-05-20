SPONSORED :

At-Home Learning with the Tooth Fairy

The world’s favorite essential worker has been hard at work creating a free virtual education program for families called The Tooth Fairy Experience.

As many parents are experiencing the challenges of “distance learning” and teaching their children at home, they’re looking for resources that make home education a little easier for them and a lot more fun for their kids. Delta Dental of Washington recently repurposed their Tooth Fairy Experience school education program – a program where the Tooth Fairy visits classrooms to teach kids all about the importance of a healthy smile – so that it is easy for parents to use at home. What could be more fun than hanging out and learning alongside the Tooth Fairy?

The Tooth Fairy Experience, has made virtual oral health education entertaining for children ages 10 and under by offering a series of free downloadable video lessons, worksheets, and storybook readings all conducted by the Tooth Fairy. Lessons focus on the importance of brushing and flossing regularly along with kid-friendly techniques to make sure children are keeping their smiles sparkling clean. The Tooth Fairy also reviews the importance of making healthy choices – like choosing fruit and vegetables over junk food – with a few fun facts that might surprise kids and parents.

If a child needs a little brushing encouragement or just lost a tooth, parents can also request a personalized letter in the mail from Tooth Fairy Headquarters through a form on the website.

When asked about her at-home program, the Tooth Fairy weighed in on the importance of dental education:

“A smile is a very valuable thing, especially right now,” said the Tooth Fairy. “While I’m sad that I can’t fly around to visit schools across the state, I’m eager to continue teaching children how to best take care of their smiles. Nothing makes me happier than a healthy smile!”

The educational materials were developed by Delta Dental of Washington in partnership with the School Nurse Organization of Washington to help empower kids to take care of their smiles. Educational materials are available for download at www.TheToothFairyExperience.com/Parents. Parents can access additional resources, activity ideas, and storybook readings by visiting the Tooth Fairy’s blog at http://www.toothfairyexperience.com/blog.



