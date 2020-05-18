The Kent Community Foundation this week announced the initial phase of grants being awarded to five local non-profits through its COVID-19 Resources Fund.

These grant awards come only four days after hosting a Community Drive-By Donation Drive last Saturday at Kent Station.

“We are exceptionally pleased by the support of our community to help people in need – and to do it so quickly!” said Brenda Farwell, President of the Kent Community Foundation.

The initial grants, totaling $5,000, will assist the following organizations in their efforts to provide basic human needs to the region’s most vulnerable population.

Communities In Schools of Kent : to help students and their families by providing gift cards for items such as gas, groceries, and similar necessary items KentHOPE : to purchase COVID-19 supplies such as N95 masks, goggles, thermometers, nitrile gloves, hand sanitizer, and cleaning supplies Kent United Methodist Church – Shared Bread: to provide assistance with rent or utilities to desperate community members Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission – Kent Distribution Center: to purchase critically needed supplies (N96 masks, gloves, disinfectant, etc.) as part of their work with non-profit partners World Relief: to aid in weekly food distribution to over 500 families per week; funds will be used to purchase Ziploc bags and other items needed for the food distribution



The COVID-19 Resource Fund for the Kent/Covington area was established by the Kent Community Foundation in response to the growing needs in the community. The COVID-19 Resource Fund includes funding partners Kent Schools Foundation, Rotary Club of Kent Sunrise, Kent Kiwanis Club, Team Marti – Marti Reeder, along with many other donors. Donations continue to be accepted.

Nonprofit organizations that are helping individuals and families with immediate, basic needs, such as food, housing, and safety, in response to COVID-19, are encouraged to apply for a grant atkentcommunityfoundation.org. Applications are reviewed by the fund’s distribution committee on an ongoing basis.

Information about the ways to contribute to the COVID-19 Resources Fund, including online via credit card, is available at kentcommunityfoundation.org. The Kent Community Foundation is an all-volunteer organization and intentionally keeps overhead low so that more donations go directly to non-profits.

About the Kent Community Foundation:

The Kent Community Foundation was founded in 1986 as a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization serving the greater Kent, Washington, community. The vision of the Foundation is to build a vibrant community where all have the opportunity to thrive. The mission is to strengthen and support our community through partnerships and philanthropy.

Please visit kentcommunityfoundation.org or follow the Kent Community Foundation on Facebook.