Members of the Kent Stake and Maple Valley Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invite community members to join them in a donation drive supporting the Kent Food Bank, which provides assistance to those living throughout the local community.

Due to current economic conditions, the Food Bank is assisting more than double the usual number of families each week. Each year, the Food Bank relies in part on a couple of large food drives that will not be held due to the virus. Church members are organizing this drive to help fill the gap.

There will be two collection dates, May 30 and June 27. Donations can be delivered to the following drop off locations between 9 am and Noon on both dates:

Collection Points: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints –Parking Lots at:

Kent Building

4419 94th Avenue South

Kent, WA 98030-4746

Kent Stake Center

12817 Southeast 256th Street

Kent, WA 98030-7921

Kentwood Building

26106 164th Avenue Southeast

Covington, WA 98042-8221

Maple Valley Stake Center (four corners)

26800 236th Place SE

Maple Valley, WA 98038-6754

Monetary donations can also be made directly to the Kent Food Bank through the PayPal Giving fund:

All donations are appreciated, with special emphasis on the following items:

Low sodium canned vegetables Canned tomato products Canned Fruit Canned proteins – Spam, tuna, chicken Ready to eat meals – chili, chef Boyardee Canned or bagged beans Toiletries Diapers and Formula Office Supplies – papers, pens, garbage bags Low sodium soup – condensed and ready to eat



For additional information about the donation drive, contact Patrick Hanis at [email protected].