On Sunday, May 17, 2020, Kent Mayor Dana Ralph released her weekly COVID-19 update video, which is usually released on Fridays.

In this video. Ralph talks about reopening businesses, city facilities, the cancellation of the 4th of July Splash and more.

“Due to technical difficulties (me forgetting) we didn’t get you your COVID-19 update on Friday,” the Mayor said. “Hope you have a minute to check it out today!”