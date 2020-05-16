Early Saturday morning, May 16, 2020, a driver was killed and a passenger seriously injured in a one-car crash on I-5 near the Kent/Des Moines (SR 516) exit (map below).

Troopers say the vehicle drifted off the freeway while traveling northbound, hit some dirt, then spun around clockwise and became airborne.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle – a Toyota Scion – caught fire and ended up in the right shoulder.

A passenger also in the vehicle was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with serious injuries.

Lanes were blocked for a while along the freeway during the investigation and cleanup of the crash.