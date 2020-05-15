The City of Kent says:
“Ring the bark alarm and dust off Fido’s frisbees and tennis balls – Kent’s Morrill Meadows Dog Park reopens TOMORROW, Saturday, May 16!” 🥳🐾🐕
-
- This sign will be posted at the dog park entrance to alert owners of new dog park rules and guidelines to keep our park users safe.
- Please remember to practice social distancing, and limit each side of the dog park to 6 owners at one time.
- If capacity is reached, please visit another time.
“We know your pups will be excited – be sure to tag us in any photos of your smiling pooches during their first visit back to their favorite place in Kent!” 🐶
Morrill Meadows Park is located at 10600 SE 248th Street:
Recent Comments