The City of Kent says:

“Ring the bark alarm and dust off Fido’s frisbees and tennis balls – Kent’s Morrill Meadows Dog Park reopens TOMORROW, Saturday, May 16!” 🥳🐾🐕

This sign will be posted at the dog park entrance to alert owners of new dog park rules and guidelines to keep our park users safe. Please remember to practice social distancing, and limit each side of the dog park to 6 owners at one time. If capacity is reached, please visit another time.



“We know your pups will be excited – be sure to tag us in any photos of your smiling pooches during their first visit back to their favorite place in Kent!” 🐶

Morrill Meadows Park is located at 10600 SE 248th Street: