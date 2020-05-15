The King County Council this week approved economic development funding for cities to support local small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Kent will receive $205,659.

The budget provides an overall total of $2 million to all of cities across King County except Seattle. The amount each city will receive is based on their population. Each city has flexibility to decide how to best use the funds to support local economic development and provide small business assistance.

King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove, who championed the small business assistance funding, noted the Council also approved mini grants to chambers and small business organizations, such as the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce, Kent Chamber, Discover Burien and Destination Des Moines.

“Small businesses have been hit hard by the public health crisis and subsequent economic fallout,” Upthegrove said. “We all need to work together to keep struggling local businesses afloat and position our region for a successful recovery,” he added.

Specifically, cities are forecasted to receive the following amounts:

KENT: $205,659 DES MOINES: $50,036 BURIEN: $82,390 NORMANDY PARK: $10,473 SEATAC: $46,234 TUKWILA: $33,162



It is unknown yet how the money will be distributed, but stay tuned…