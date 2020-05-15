Kent Mayor Dana Ralph announced on Friday, May 15, 2020 that – due to the COVID-19 pandemic – the city’s annual Fourth of July Splash has been cancelled for this year.

This has been a popular summer staple in Kent for more than two decades.

“As part of our continued efforts to keep our community safe, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event,” Ralph said. “We are simply unable to mount an event of this size and scale that complies with the Governor’s phased approach for reopening Washington State and maintains appropriate social distancing guidelines. While we are very sad to miss out on this annual tradition for Kent residents and visitors in 2020, everyone’s health and safety comes first.”

“We would like to thank everyone who has worked with Kent Parks, Recreation & Community Services in planning the 2020 SPLASH. The efforts of many people and organizations come together throughout the year to make the event a reality. We extend an especially big thank you to our sponsors – Edward Jones, the Lake Meridian Community Association, and many others – who have shown unconditional support during this time.

“We hope you are able to safely celebrate the Fourth of July with your families and friends. We look forward to seeing you at SPLASH in 2021.”