The Kent Chamber of Commerce will be holding an online webinar – ‘Business Essentials: Making Sure You and Your Business are Protected’ – on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
This event, which is free for chamber members, will run from 3:30 – 5 p.m.
Presented by Synthia Melton, Managing Partner at Dimension Law Group PLLC, this online workshop will touch on the following:
- The different types of business entities and how to comply with their legal requirements
- Protecting your personal liability within your business
- The tools and professionals you need for your business
- When and if contracts are needed and what terms should be included
- The importance of business succession planning
WHAT: Workshop – Business Essentials – Making Sure You and Your Business are Protected
WHEN: Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 3:30 – 5 p.m. PDT
REGISTER NOW:
http://info.kentchamber.com/events/register/246840
INFO: More info here:
http://info.kentchamber.com/events/details/workshop-business-essentials-making-sure-you-and-your-business-are-protected-246840
