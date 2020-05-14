The Kent Chamber of Commerce will be holding an online webinar – ‘Business Essentials: Making Sure You and Your Business are Protected’ – on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

This event, which is free for chamber members, will run from 3:30 – 5 p.m.

Presented by Synthia Melton, Managing Partner at Dimension Law Group PLLC, this online workshop will touch on the following:

The different types of business entities and how to comply with their legal requirements Protecting your personal liability within your business The tools and professionals you need for your business When and if contracts are needed and what terms should be included The importance of business succession planning



WHAT: Workshop – Business Essentials – Making Sure You and Your Business are Protected

WHEN: Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 3:30 – 5 p.m. PDT

REGISTER NOW:

http://info.kentchamber.com/events/register/246840

INFO: More info here:

http://info.kentchamber.com/events/details/workshop-business-essentials-making-sure-you-and-your-business-are-protected-246840