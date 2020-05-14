The Kent Chamber of Commerce will be holding an online webinar – ‘Business Essentials: Making Sure You and Your Business are Protected’ – on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

This event, which is free for chamber members, will run from 3:30 – 5 p.m.

Presented by Synthia Melton, Managing Partner at Dimension Law Group PLLC, this online workshop will touch on the following:

    • The different types of business entities and how to comply with their legal requirements
    • Protecting your personal liability within your business
    • The tools and professionals you need for your business
    • When and if contracts are needed and what terms should be included
    • The importance of business succession planning

WHAT: Workshop – Business Essentials – Making Sure You and Your Business are Protected

WHEN: Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 3:30 – 5 p.m. PDT

REGISTER NOW:

http://info.kentchamber.com/events/register/246840

INFO: More info here:

http://info.kentchamber.com/events/details/workshop-business-essentials-making-sure-you-and-your-business-are-protected-246840