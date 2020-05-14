Kent Police are warning residents to be on the lookout for recent, fraudulent unemployment scams:

As our region and nation are seeing an unprecedented number of legitimate unemployment claims, there are also a very large number of fraudulent unemployment benefit claims being filed.

If you become aware of or suspect you have been a victim of unemployment fraud, you should report it to the Washington State Employment Security Department through one of the following methods:

Email: [email protected] Toll-free number: 800-246-9763 Faxing a letter to: 360-902-9771

