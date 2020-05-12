UPDATE 5/12/20 10 a.m. : A man was found fatally shot in a house in the 24000 block of 35th Ave. S. on Kent’s west hill (map below) Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020.

Police say that at around 5 a.m., Kent Officers were dispatched to that location, where armed subjects were reportedly assaulting the occupants of a residence.

While Officers were responding, dispatch updated the information with reports of shots being fired and suspects fleeing the scene.

Officers arrived on location to find one adult male had been shot and was deceased.

There were two other adults – still on location – that had injuries from being physically assaulted. Both victims were treated by Puget Sound Fire and one was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for further evaluation.

Preliminary information suggests that the suspect is known to the victims, and it is believed that this incident is specific to those involved.

Kent Detectives at the scene and are interviewing witnesses and examining evidence to determine the sequence of events that resulted from this shooting.