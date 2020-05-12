First Avenue South – old lights on the left, new lights on the right.

Photos courtesy Kent Public Works.

Kent Public Works announced that lighting on First Avenue South has a fresh, new look.

On Monday, May 12, 2020, transportation technicians Damion Jarger and Jay Crisostomo replaced old, worn out streetlight fixtures on First Avenue South between Titus and Gowe Streets.

“We believe the old fixtures date back to the 1970s or the early 1980s,” a spokesperson said. “They have held up well, but they are past their useful life. Several of the fixtures were broken or had missing parts which we can’t get anymore. The old fixtures also had fiberglass globes that have yellowed and stained over time, reducing the quality of the lighting.”

The new fixtures have clear, acrylic globes and better LED lights which make a noticeable improvement in the quality of light on the street and sidewalks (see photo above).

Next time you visit downtown at night, be sure to check them out!

