The Kent Police Department’s popular “Ask a Cop” Facebook session is going to the dogs – literally – on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, with police K9 teams and an introduction to their newest K9 Atena LIVE!

This is an online-only event that will take place from from 3–4 p.m.

“Our K9 Team will be taking over our keyboards on this Facebook Event Page to answer all of your questions related to their work, what they do, and why they do it.”

This is a FREE event from 3 – 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 – access it here:

**Please note – this is a FB event and not an in person event**