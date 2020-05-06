Puget Sound Fire is reporting that a 2-alarm fire burned at Neely O’Brien Elementary School, located at 6300 S. 236th Street in Kent (map below) early Wednesday morning.
Puget Sound Fire first tweeted about the fire at 3:06 a.m.
The blaze was on the roof of the school, and there were no injuries.
Assisting Puget Sound Fire was South King Fire, Tukwila, Renton, Zone 3 Fire, along with Medic One and Kent School District.
The cause is still under investigation, and firefighters are working with representatives from the Kent School District.
Puget Siund Fire on location of a 2nd alarm fire Neely O’Brien Elementary School at 6300 block is S 236 st and n Kent. Fire on roof. PIO enroute.
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) May 6, 2020
Investigator remains on scene and working with representatives of the school district. Cause still under investigation.
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) May 6, 2020
Thanks to our partners from @Southkingfire @tukwilafd @RentonRFA @Zone3FireRehab KC Medic One and Kent School District pic.twitter.com/QVGvYYoINU
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) May 6, 2020
2nd alarm fire at Neely O’Brien Elementary in Kent. Fire under control ,still smoldering in insulation. No injuries, cause under investigation pic.twitter.com/oJkB3iFr0m
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) May 6, 2020
