Puget Sound Fire is reporting that a 2-alarm fire burned at Neely O’Brien Elementary School, located at 6300 S. 236th Street in Kent (map below) early Wednesday morning.

Puget Sound Fire first tweeted about the fire at 3:06 a.m.

The blaze was on the roof of the school, and there were no injuries.

Assisting Puget Sound Fire was South King Fire, Tukwila, Renton, Zone 3 Fire, along with Medic One and Kent School District.

The cause is still under investigation, and firefighters are working with representatives from the Kent School District.