UPDATE 5/2/20: There have now been 27 deaths and 511 positive tests due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in the City of Kent, Public Health – Seattle & King County announced on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

In addition, Public Health reported 100 new positives for King County, bringing the official case count to 6,507 countywide, with 7 new deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in King County to 456.

Here are the COVID-19 stats for the City of Kent, as of 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020:

City of Kent:

    • 511 have positive results, at a rate of 393.7 per 100,000 residents

Among those with a positive result:

    • 27 (53%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 20.8 per 100,000 residents

COMPARED TO APRIL 17, 2020
In comparison to stats released April 17, 2020, both rates have increased considerably:

    • 328 had positive results, at a rate of 252.7 per 100,000 residents

Among those with a positive result:

    • 16 (4.9%) died due to illness, at a rate of 12.3 per 100,000 residents

OF NOTE:

COUNTYWIDE RATES:
According to Public Health – Seattle & King County, stats as of 5/2/20 are:

    • 6,507 positive cases
    • 456 deaths (7.0% rate)

STATEWIDE RATES:
According to the Washington State Department of Health (as of 5/1/20):

    • 14,637 positive cases
    • 824 deaths (5.6% rate)

ENUMCLAW HAS HIGHEST RATES
The city of Enumclaw – with a population of just under 12,000 – has a much higher positive rate of 582.0 and death rate of 180.3 per 100,000 residents:

    • 71 have positive results, at a rate of 582.0 per 100,000 residents

Among those with a positive result:

    • 22 (31.0%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 180.3 per 100,000 residents

This is likely due to a large number of infections at the Enumclaw Health and Rehabilitation Center.