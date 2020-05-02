UPDATE 5/2/20: There have now been 27 deaths and 511 positive tests due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in the City of Kent, Public Health – Seattle & King County announced on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
In addition, Public Health reported 100 new positives for King County, bringing the official case count to 6,507 countywide, with 7 new deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in King County to 456.
Here are the COVID-19 stats for the City of Kent, as of 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020:
City of Kent:
-
- 511 have positive results, at a rate of 393.7 per 100,000 residents
Among those with a positive result:
-
- 27 (53%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 20.8 per 100,000 residents
COMPARED TO APRIL 17, 2020
In comparison to stats released April 17, 2020, both rates have increased considerably:
-
- 328 had positive results, at a rate of 252.7 per 100,000 residents
Among those with a positive result:
-
- 16 (4.9%) died due to illness, at a rate of 12.3 per 100,000 residents
OF NOTE:
COUNTYWIDE RATES:
According to Public Health – Seattle & King County, stats as of 5/2/20 are:
-
- 6,507 positive cases
- 456 deaths (7.0% rate)
STATEWIDE RATES:
According to the Washington State Department of Health (as of 5/1/20):
-
- 14,637 positive cases
- 824 deaths (5.6% rate)
ENUMCLAW HAS HIGHEST RATES
The city of Enumclaw – with a population of just under 12,000 – has a much higher positive rate of 582.0 and death rate of 180.3 per 100,000 residents:
-
- 71 have positive results, at a rate of 582.0 per 100,000 residents
Among those with a positive result:
-
- 22 (31.0%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 180.3 per 100,000 residents
This is likely due to a large number of infections at the Enumclaw Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Recent Comments