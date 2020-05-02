UPDATE 5/2/20 : There have now been 27 deaths and 511 positive tests due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in the City of Kent, Public Health – Seattle & King County announced on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

In addition, Public Health reported 100 new positives for King County, bringing the official case count to 6,507 countywide, with 7 new deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in King County to 456.

Here are the COVID-19 stats for the City of Kent, as of 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020:

City of Kent:

511 have positive results , at a rate of 393.7 per 100,000 residents



Among those with a positive result:

27 (53%) have died due to illness , at a rate of 20.8 per 100,000 residents



COMPARED TO APRIL 17, 2020

In comparison to stats released April 17, 2020, both rates have increased considerably:

328 had positive results , at a rate of 252.7 per 100,000 residents



Among those with a positive result:

16 (4.9%) died due to illness , at a rate of 12.3 per 100,000 residents



OF NOTE :

COUNTYWIDE RATES:

According to Public Health – Seattle & King County, stats as of 5/2/20 are:

6,507 positive cases 456 deaths (7.0% rate)



STATEWIDE RATES:

According to the Washington State Department of Health (as of 5/1/20):

14,637 positive cases 824 deaths (5.6% rate)



ENUMCLAW HAS HIGHEST RATES

The city of Enumclaw – with a population of just under 12,000 – has a much higher positive rate of 582.0 and death rate of 180.3 per 100,000 residents:

71 have positive results, at a rate of 582.0 per 100,000 residents



Among those with a positive result:

22 (31.0%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 180.3 per 100,000 residents



This is likely due to a large number of infections at the Enumclaw Health and Rehabilitation Center.