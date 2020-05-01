Kent Mayor Dana Ralph released her latest COVID-19 update on Friday, May 1, 2020.

In this video, the Mayor discusses:

Kent Parks trails are open (but parking lots and play structures are closed), but all are asked to carefully observe social distancing rules The city is working on a plan to re-open the Riverbend golf course Construction will be re-opened with a new safety plan Permit expiration dates will be extended by 180 days The city will be receiving funding through the CARES Act, but it is still facing severe budget challenges



Watch the video below to hear what is new locally in the city’s response to COVID-19: