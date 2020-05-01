Kent’s Riverbend Golf Complex will re-open on Tuesday, May 5, 2020! ⛳

“Thank you for your patience as we finalized the first phase of reopening the golf course. We have worked hard to ensure we are compliant with the Governor’s reopening requirements and are providing the safest possible environment for our staff and valued guests,” officials said in an announcement.

Some of the precautions being taken include:

Flagsticks will remain in at all times; players will be educated to avoid touching the flagstick for any reason before playing. All benches, bunker rakes and ball washers have been removed from the golf course and will not be available for use at this time. To ensure the safety of all guests and staff, workers will be regularly sanitizing counter tops, door knobs, carts, push carts, cash registers, score posting kiosks, common areas and all other frequently touched surfaces, including equipment used by staff.



Other info:

Tee times can now be booked over the phone. Online bookings will be available starting Friday, May 1 at 11 a.m. If booking over the phone, please prepare for wait times as we work with limited staffing until May 5.



More info:

Riverbend is located at 2019 W Meeker Street, Kent: