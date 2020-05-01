Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday, May 1, 2020, announced that he will extend the state’s ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy’ order to May 31, 2020.

Inslee will issue the official extension on Monday, May 4, 2020.

Inslee was joined at a press conference by John Wiesman, secretary of the Washington State Department of Health and Vice Admiral Dr. Raquel Bono, director of Washington state’s COVID-19 health care response.

“We have not won this fight against this virus,” Inslee said. “Monday’s order will continue a ban on public gatherings, many businesses will have to remain closed, and that is why I am extending the order through May 31. I would like to tell you that we’d all like to make reservations on June 1st, but I cannot.”

WA businesses will re-open in four phases – here’s more info from the governor’s office:

Washington’s phased approach to reopening

On May 1, 2020, Gov. Jay Inslee discussed the phased approach (pdf) he and public health officials will take for resuming recreational, social and business activities. Every phase will still require social distancing and appropriate health precautions including the use of personal protective equipment in a number of workplaces. As of May 5, fishing, hunting, playing golf and day-use of state parks and lands is allowed, and officials are working with industry on guidance to soon allow for retail curbside pickup, automobile sales, car washes, landscaping and house cleaning services, and drive-in spiritual services with one household per vehicle.

The order requires every Washingtonian to stay at home which will be effective through May 4, except for people:

Governor’s Phase 1 construction restart plan

The governor today announced that certain low-risk construction projects can restart as long as they can comply with the COVID-19 Safety Plan. The safety plan was developed as part of a working group that included contractors and workers. The plan includes requirements related to safety training, physical distancing, PPE, sanitation and cleanliness, monitoring employees for symptoms, and logging job site visitors. The governor did not announce restart plans for any other industry or activity.

Workplace safety and health complaints may be submitted to the L&I Call Center: (1-800-423-7233). General questions about how to comply with construction safety practices can contact the state’s Business Response Center.



What’s open:

All grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, food supply chains and other things necessary for continued operations will remain open.



What’s prohibited:

All gatherings of people for social, spiritual and recreational purposes are prohibited. This applies to both private and public gatherings which include everything from sleepovers for children to weddings. All of these types of events must be postponed for public health and safety. All businesses, except for essential businesses. Businesses that can operate using telework should continue to do so. For businesses where individuals cannot work from home, the Governor’s Office has provided guidance on what businesses are essential, building on the federal government’s and California’s definition of “essential critical infrastructure workers.” You can clarify status, or request inclusion on the list. Businesses and entities that provide other essential services must implement rules that help facilitate social distancing of at least six feet. Governor Inslee has issued several orders, including the Stay Home-Stay Healthy proclamation, prohibiting people from leaving their home or place of residence except to conduct or participate in essential activities, and/or business services. Suspected violations of the governor’s orders regarding essential business functions and social distancing can be reported.



Access to state lands

To help reduce the spread of COVID-19, all campsites, roofed accommodations (such as cabins, yurts and vacation houses), group camps and day-use facilities are closed through May 4, 2020. If you have an existing reservation, you will be contacted for a refund. Learn more at the Washington State Parks reservations website. All state parks (including day uses areas), state recreational fisheries, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recreational lands are closed through May 4, 2020. WDFW has closed recreational fishing and shellfishing statewide until May 5, 2020. Beginning May 5, the governor has authorized partial reopening of certain recreational activities. Day use will be allowed at state parks and public lands for fishing, hunting and other recreational purposes. Playing golf will also be allowed. People are still required to follow physical distance requirements, limit activities to only people within their immediate household, and more.



