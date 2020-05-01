Congressman Adam Smith (D-Wash.) on Friday, May 1, 2020, visited Northwest Harvest’s food distribution center in Kent, where workers, volunteers and the National Guard are packing and delivering food to families in need due to economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s Smith’s statement:

“Today I had the opportunity to visit Northwest Harvest’s food distribution center in Kent that helps provide food for families throughout the region. Food banks are instrumental in making sure Washingtonians have food, and they have worked to find creative ways to ensure food can be delivered safely and efficiently while facing challenging circumstances and a huge increase in demand due to the economic impact of the pandemic.

“It was also great to see members of the Washington National Guard assisting with operations at Northwest Harvest. Hundreds of Guardsmen have been mobilized by the state of Washington to support food banks across Washington. The National Guard joined countless workers and volunteers at food banks who have dedicated themselves to serving the community. It was an honor to see these frontline workers at Northwest Harvest and I commend them for their commitment to helping others.

“While food banks like Northwest Harvest are doing a tremendous job, they are going to need more support from Congress to keep up with the growing demand for food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the most critical ways we can support food banks and ensure individuals and families do not go hungry is to increase the minimum SNAP benefit in the next COVID-19 relief package. I will do everything I can to fight for this because families deserve more support and food banks need our help.”