The Kent Community Foundation will be holding a “Drive-By Donation Drive” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Kent Station.

Bringing together local service clubs, non-profit organizations, collaborations, faith communities, and the businesses of Kent, this event will ensure families impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic have access to desperately needed resources via the Kent Food Bank, Kent School District, and local churches.

“We have worked hard to coordinate with all interested and concerned organizations in our community and when we all work together, we can make a real difference at this extraordinary time,” said Brenda Farwell, Kent Community Foundation President.

Here are the basics:

Please put donations in your car trunk (envelopes with cash or checks written to Kent Community Foundation also accepted) Pull up in a parking spot in front of Johnny Rockets at Kent Station (418 Ramsay Way) on Saturday, May 9 between 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Pop your trunk and volunteers will unload your donations! Your donations will be distributed to the local groups in need While you’re “in the neighborhood,” pick up lunch and enjoy special offers around Kent Station – DETAILS COMING! Can’t make it to the drive-by donation event? No problem! Donations are always being collected at Johnny Rockets and also online. Click here for details. Click here for the Facebook event Click here to learn more about The Kent Community Foundation and the local non-profits they serve



“What started as an idea to figure out a social-distanced-appropriate way to collect non-perishable food items for the Kent Food Bank quickly grew into a larger effort to help multiple groups and therefore serve even more families in the Kent community.” said Cynthia Boyd, Kent Station Marketing Manager. “Kent Station is honored to host this drive-by donation drive and will continue to partner with the groups to help families in need not only at the event but ongoing by having a donation drop box located at Johnny Rockets at Kent Station.”

About the Kent Community Foundation

The Kent Community Foundation was founded in 1986. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization serving the greater Kent, Washington community. Until 2017, the organization’s mission was to support cultural arts and education. In 2017, we expanded our mission to better serve the changing needs of our community as it evolves and changes. To date, we have awarded $400,664 in scholarships and $495,322 in grants. We look forward to making more awards in 2020!

About Kent Station

Located on 18 acres in the heart of downtown Kent, Kent Station® is an urban shopping village developed by Tarragon, a Seattle based company. The 470,000 sq. ft., mixed-use development features locally-owned and national retail stores, professional office space, and dining and entertainment, including a 14-screen AMC Theatres Cineplex and a branch campus of Green River College.