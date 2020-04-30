On Wednesday, April 29, 2020, the #WAMaskChallenge was launched, an initiative to encourage everyone in the state to make, wear, and donate homemade cloth masks.

This effort is being coordinated through Lt. Governor Cyrus Habib along with the United Way.

More info here:

https://www.ltgov.wa.gov/mask-challenge

Washington Mask Challenge from Office of Lt. Governor Habib on Vimeo.


 