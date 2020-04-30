On Wednesday, April 29, 2020, the #WAMaskChallenge was launched, an initiative to encourage everyone in the state to make, wear, and donate homemade cloth masks.
This effort is being coordinated through Lt. Governor Cyrus Habib along with the United Way.
More info here:
https://www.ltgov.wa.gov/mask-challenge
Washington Mask Challenge from Office of Lt. Governor Habib on Vimeo.
Today we launched the #WAMaskChallenge, an initiative to encourage everyone in WA to make, wear, & donate homemade cloth masks. My office has teamed up w/ @UnitedWay & @ServeWA to coordinate cloth mask donations for essential workers all over our state. #WeGotThisWA pic.twitter.com/roLNGM4mvb
— Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib (@waltgov) April 29, 2020
