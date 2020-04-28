Five Kent schools are being honored by the state Board of Education for their success in closing gaps and helping students make gains:

…have all been named State Recognized Schools for their work last school year.

They’re among 391 schools in the state to earn the honor, which is part of a school recognition system developed by the Washington State Board of Education, Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) and the Educational Opportunity Gap Oversight and Accountability Committee.

Daniel, Meadow Ridge, and Ridgewood are being recognized for their success closing gaps for one or more student groups at a Targeted Support school, and Ridgewood’s recognition also honors the school’s success in growth for students identifying as Black and students who are English learners.

“I would like to thank our teachers, support staff, administrators, community, families, and, of course, our wonderful students for making this happen,” Meadow Ridge Principal Doug Neufeld said. “This award acknowledges what we already know: that Meadow Ridge is an amazing place where students are supported in their learning. Keep up the great work, Rangers!”

This is the second year in a row Daniel and Ridgewood have been recognized for their efforts to close achievement gaps.

“This award is a celebration for our entire Daniel learning community as it is the result of hard work by our students, staff, families, and community-based organizations,” Principal Lisa Couch said. “Together, we are strength builders and learners!”

“At Ridgewood Elementary, we are so proud of our students and their accomplishment demonstrating growth and academic achievement,” Principal Cynthia Green said. “As a school community we strive for excellence toward our school improvement goals in order to ensure student growth and achievement.”

Kent Mountain View is being recognized for achievement for English Language Arts, Math, and 9th Grade On-Track.

“Our KMVA community is committed to the growth and achievement of every student in our grades 3-12 academy,” Principal Stephanie Knipp said. “This recognition is a confirmation of our students’ effort, and is an encouragement for our caring, learning-focused staff and families to continue working together.”

Panther Lake is being recognized for growth among students identifying as Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander.

“At Panther Lake we are so proud of all of our students and the amazing growth they make every year,” Principal Pam Pogson said. “As a school community we put a high value on characteristics that support students to grow in all they do as human beings now and the rest of their lives.”

“Washington schools are inspiring. With these awards we recognize the outstanding efforts of our schools and their positive impact on students,” said Peter Maier, chair of the Washington State Board of Education. “The State Board, OSPI, and the Educational Opportunity Gap Oversight and Accountability Committee are excited to celebrate the diverse educational communities that support Washington’s ever-changing K-12 student population. Thank you to our state’s schools and educators for your dedication to students!”