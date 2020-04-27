The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic is having a major impact on businesses throughout south King County, and many businesses are closed or operating at limited capacity.

These impacts cross city boundaries and we have all learned that a strong regional economy is essential to our own success.

The Kent Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the City of Tukwila and other chambers on a new ‘Saving Local’ initiative. The initiative’s goal is to encourage consumers to purchase gift cards and experiences now to be used once stay home order restrictions are lifted. This initiative will support all consumer facing businesses in King County. It is free for our members to participate.

Below are links to a flyer with more information, as well as a sign-up form (both are PDF files):

For more info, contact: