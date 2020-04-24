On Friday, April 24, 2020, Mayor Dana Ralph announced that she is modifying park closures, re-opening trails within Kent Parks, Recreation & Community Services system.

“Now, I want to be really clear about this – playground equipment, bathrooms and gathering spots are still CLOSED,” the Mayor said in a statement. “However, if you can socially distance and want to take a walk on one of our fabulous Kent trails – you can do so effective immediately. Again, if you can safely socially distance you may walk or run in our parks and trails.”

However, if people do not observe those rules, using playground equipment or gathering in groups, the city says it will be forced to shut down trails along with the parks.

“Violating these rules can lead to stiff consequences under the Governor’s order and we don’t want to get to that point,” Ralph added. “Please be a good neighbor and respect the rules so we can eliminate COVID-19 and get back to enjoying our lives in our new normal.”