The Kent Police Department on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, issued the following warning to residents about mail theft, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when many are expecting stimulus checks:

You know who is not honoring the stay at home order? Mail thieves.

Let’s not help them out. They know people are receiving checks and other important documents. Here are a few things you can do to make it harder for them!

Know what time your mail is delivered and pick it up as soon as you can. Keep an eye out on your mailboxes and porches throughout the day. If you are not at home, ask a neighbor to pick up any mail or packages. USPS has a program where you receive information on what mail is arriving that day.

Track your packages. Look for unknown cars or people that seem to be driving slowly by mailboxes or checking out neighbors houses.

As always, call 911 if you see anything suspicious or crime in progress. If you find that you have been a victim of mail or package theft, call the non-emergency line at 253-852-2121.