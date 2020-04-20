On Monday, April 20, 2020, Kent Mayor Dana Ralph released a video update on how the city is coping with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

In the nearly 4-minute video, the Mayor thanks essential workers and volunteers, discusses an upcoming Town Hall coming with Kent School District Superintendent Dr. Calvin Watts, impacts on the business community and local economy, upcoming program and staff cuts and more.

Dear Neighbors,

I hope among all the chaos you are taking the time to enjoy the sunshine on this sunny Monday. I just wanted to drop you a note to wish you a happy week ahead and update you on the current status of COVID-19 and the measures we are taking here in Kent. Things are changing quickly so please check back with us regularly. Please see the video below.

Thanks,

Dana Ralph, Mayor

#WeAreKent #MayorDanaRalph #COVID19 #Update