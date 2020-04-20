Public Health – Seattle & King County on Monday, April 20, 2020 confirmed that there was a COVID-19 death at the Kent isolation and quarantine facility.

The victim – a man in his 60s with COVID-19 – who was residing at the Kent isolation and quarantine (I&Q) facility passed away overnight. He was found unresponsive on the morning of Monday, April 20 at 9 a.m. during a routine check by medical staff.

The individual was living homeless and had arrived at the Kent facility, a former Econo Lodge Motel located at 1233 Central Ave North, on Friday, April 17. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will be investigating the death.

Officials also say that there are now 112 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among people living homeless or working in homeless services sites.

“We are all saddened by the death of our guest,” said Leo Flor, Director of the King County Department of Community and Human Services and Patty Hayes, Director of Public Health – Seattle & King County. “People living homeless are more vulnerable to many health conditions, including COVID-19. We will continue to work around the clock to ensure that all King County residents, including those without a home, have a dignified place to be when receiving care for this virus.”

King County I&Q facilities are for individuals needing a place to stay while having suspected or confirmed COVID-19 illness. Each individual receives care and monitoring by medical professionals.

Seventy people are currently staying in King County isolation, quarantine and recovery facilities.

The number of residents at King County’s isolation and quarantine sites is included in regular updates provided by Public Health. No other identifying or personal information will be provided.

Case updates among people living homeless or working in homeless services sites

Public Health – Seattle & King County is currently reporting 112 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among people living homeless or working at homeless services sites in King County. This case count includes three confirmed deaths due to COVID-19.

COVID-19 case updates

Additional information

