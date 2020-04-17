UPDATE 4/17/20 : There have now been 16 deaths and 328 positive results due to the COVID-19 coronavirus in Kent, Public Health – Seattle & King County announced on Friday, April 17, 2020.

In addition, Public Health reported 93 new positives for King County, bringing the official case count to 4,902 countywide, with 11 new deaths, bringing the total of COVID-19 deaths in King County to 331.

Here are the COVID-19 stats for the City of Kent, as of 2:45 p.m. on Friday, April 17, 2020:

City of Kent:

328 have positive results, at a rate of 252.7 per 100,000 residents

Among those with a positive result:

16 (4.9%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 12.3 per 100,000 residents

In comparison to Kent stats released April 11, 2020:

272 had positive results , at a rate of 209.6 per 100,000 residents



Among those with a positive result:

12 (4.4%) died due to illness, at a rate of 9.2 per 100,000 residents



And to Kent stats released April 2, 2020:

City of Kent:

136 (14.2%) had positive results , at a rate of 104.8 per 100,000 residents



Among those with a positive result: