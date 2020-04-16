The Kent School District will begin distributing laptops to elementary students on Monday, April 20, 2020, as part of its continuous learning plan.

Here’s more info from the district:

Drive Through to Pick Up a Laptop

We are distributing laptops to Kent School District (KSD) elementary students (grades K-6) in their school parking lots April 20-24 between 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day.

A parent/guardian must be present for a student to pick up a laptop.

Visit your elementary school on the scheduled day between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. When you enter the school parking lot, look for signs for where to park. Staff will come directly to your car. Please stay in your car at all times. Staff will verify your student’s identity. Staff will provide a laptop.

Students may have to log in at the pick-up site to initialize network connectivity and build a student profile. Staff will direct you to a location to help with this process.

Safety is Our Priority

Staff have already cleaned your laptop. Staff will wear a mask and gloves. Staff will minimize close contact.



Pick Up at Your Student’s Elementary School

Service times and locations are subject to change. Please refer to this webpage before you visit.

Monday, April 20

Tuesday, April 21

Wednesday, April 22

Thursday, April 23

Friday, April 24

Schedule an Appointment to Pick Up After April 24

After April 24, devices will only be available for pick up by appointment on Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. beginning on April 29. Pick up will be at the KSD Administration Center located at 12033 SE 256th Street in Kent.

If you are unable to pick up a device at your elementary school during the week of April 20-24, please email [email protected]to schedule an appointment and pick up on or after Thursday, April 29.