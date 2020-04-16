The Kent School District will begin distributing laptops to elementary students on Monday, April 20, 2020, as part of its continuous learning plan.
Here’s more info from the district:
Drive Through to Pick Up a Laptop
We are distributing laptops to Kent School District (KSD) elementary students (grades K-6) in their school parking lots April 20-24 between 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day.
A parent/guardian must be present for a student to pick up a laptop.
- Visit your elementary school on the scheduled day between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
- When you enter the school parking lot, look for signs for where to park.
- Staff will come directly to your car. Please stay in your car at all times.
- Staff will verify your student’s identity.
- Staff will provide a laptop.
Students may have to log in at the pick-up site to initialize network connectivity and build a student profile. Staff will direct you to a location to help with this process.
Safety is Our Priority
- Staff have already cleaned your laptop.
- Staff will wear a mask and gloves.
- Staff will minimize close contact.
Pick Up at Your Student’s Elementary School
Service times and locations are subject to change. Please refer to this webpage before you visit.
Monday, April 20
- Daniel: 11310 SE 248th Street, Kent
- East Hill: 9825 S 240th Street, Kent
- Park Orchard: 11010 SE 232nd Street, Kent
- Scenic Hill: 26025 Woodland Way S, Kent
- Martin Sortun: 12711 SE 248th Street, Kent
- Meadow Ridge: 27710 108th Ave SE, Kent
Tuesday, April 21
- Neely-O’Brien: 6300 S 236th Street, Kent
- Kent Elementary: 24700 64th Avenue S, Kent
- Millennium: 11919 SE 270th Street, Kent
- Panther Lake: 10200 SE 216th Street, Kent
- Pine Tree: 27825 118th Ave SE, Kent
- Springbrook: 20035 100th Ave SE, Kent
Wednesday, April 22
- Cedar Valley: 26500 Timberlane Way SE, Covington
- Covington: 25811 156th Ave SE, Covington
- Emerald Park: 11800 SE 216th Street, Kent
- Glenridge: 19405 120th Ave SE, Kent
- Horizon: 27641 144th Ave SE, Kent
- Sunrise: 22300 132nd Ave SE, Kent
Thursday, April 23
- Crestwood: 25225 180th Ave SE, Covington
- Fairwood: 16600 148th Ave SE, Renton
- Jenkins Creek: 26915 186th Ave SE, Covington
- Lake Youngs: 19660 142nd Ave SE, Kent
- Meridian Elementary: 25621 140th Ave SE, Kent
- Soos Creek: 12651 SE 218th Pl, Kent
Friday, April 24
- Carriage Crest: 18235 140th Ave SE, Renton
- Grass Lake: 28700 191st Pl SE, Kent
- Kent Mountain View Academy: 11000 SE 264th Street, Kent
- Kent Valley Early Learning Center (Only kindergarten students will be issued a laptop): 1317 4th Ave S, Kent
- Ridgewood: 18030 162nd Pl SE, Renton
- Sawyer Woods: 31135 228th Ave SE, Black Diamond
Schedule an Appointment to Pick Up After April 24
After April 24, devices will only be available for pick up by appointment on Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. beginning on April 29. Pick up will be at the KSD Administration Center located at 12033 SE 256th Street in Kent.
If you are unable to pick up a device at your elementary school during the week of April 20-24, please email [email protected]to schedule an appointment and pick up on or after Thursday, April 29.
