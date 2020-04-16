The King County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a felon wanted for several outstanding warrants was arrested after he rammed three KCSO TAC-30 vehicles during a stop in Kent on Monday, April 13, 2020.

Police say that Special Emphasis Team (SET) detectives from Precinct 4 (Burien/White Center) and SeaTac had been searching for the suspect, who was wanted for Felony Eluding and several outstanding felony warrants for his arrest (DOC Escape, Felony Eluding, Possession of Stolen Vehicle and Bail Jumping.)

The suspect’s history included 9 felony convictions for Delivery of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Taking a Motor Vehicle without Permission, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1, and Robbery 2 Attempt.

On Monday, April 13, 2020, Precinct-4 SET received information that the suspect was in the Kent area. In the 6300 block of S. 212th Street, the suspect was observed with a backpack getting into a Toyota 4-Runner with two other subjects.

The 4-Runner was followed by TAC-30 (SWAT) arrest team and the 4-Runner attempted to elude by striking three KCSO TAC-30 vehicles during the stop. The TAC-30 arrest team successfully stopped the Toyota 4-Runner and all three occupants were detained.

The Toyota 4-Runner was later determined to be stolen in a burglary and it was also linked to a home invasion robbery. Precinct-4 SET obtained a warrant for the suspect’s backpack and 392 grams of methamphetamine was located, street value approximately $19,000.

All three individuals in the vehicle, including the wanted suspect, were booked in to the King County Jail on various charges.

Photos courtesy King County Sheriff’s Office