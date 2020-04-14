A two-alarm apartment fire at 24800 46th Ave S. in Kent (map below) Monday night, April 13, 2020, affecting six units and displacing 19 residents.
Red Cross volunteers provided assistance – including lodging – for those in need.
Puget Sound Fire says that the fire was extinguished 30 minutes after arrival.
There were no injuries to firefighters or occupants, and the cause is under investigation.
An apartment fire in Kent, WA impacted six units displacing 19 people yesterday evening. Red Cross volunteers provided assistance including lodging for those who needed it. #Endhomefires pic.twitter.com/ojgwJiEA3r
— Red Cross NW #coronavirus #COVID19 #DonateBlood (@RedCrossNW) April 14, 2020
Working Commercial Fire: 24800 46th Ave S, Kent @PugetSoundFire. 2nd Alarm struck on Arrival
— Zone3 Fire Rehab (@Zone3FireRehab) April 13, 2020
Fire out 30 minutes after arrival. No injuries to FFs or occupants. Residents of 6 units displaced. Cause under investigation pic.twitter.com/zN6cYGsIer
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) April 14, 2020
Puget Sound Fire on location of an apartment fire in the 24800 block of 46 Ave S in Kent. Fire upgraded to 2nd alarm. PIO enroute
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) April 13, 2020
