A two-alarm apartment fire at 24800 46th Ave S. in Kent (map below) Monday night, April 13, 2020, affecting six units and displacing 19 residents.

Red Cross volunteers provided assistance – including lodging – for those in need.

Puget Sound Fire says that the fire was extinguished 30 minutes after arrival.

There were no injuries to firefighters or occupants, and the cause is under investigation.