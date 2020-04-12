UPDATE 4/11/20 : There have now been 12 deaths and 272 positive results due to the COVID-19 coronavirus in Kent, Public Health – Seattle & King County announced on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

And while some initial studies suggest social distancing measures are slowing the spread of COVID-19 in King County, the agency cautions “that relaxing our social distancing strategy too soon could overwhelm the healthcare system.”

In addition, Public Health reported 145 new cases for King County, bringing the official case count to 4,262 countywide, with 7 new deaths, bringing the total of COVID-19 deaths in King County to 284.

Here are the COVID-19 stats for the City of Kent, as of 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2020:

City of Kent:

272 have positive results , at a rate of 209.6 per 100,000 residents



Among those with a positive result:

12 (4.4%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 9.2 per 100,000 residents



In comparison to Kent stats released April 2, 2020:

City of Kent:

136 (14.2%) of those had positive results , at a rate of 104.8 per 100,000 residents



Among those with a positive result:

6 (4.4%) have died due to illness , at a rate of 4.6 per 100,000 residents



Here’s more from Public Health – Seattle & King County:

Relaxing social distancing too soon could overwhelm the healthcare system

Because of our current success at distancing, today our hospitals are able to safely provide the usual level of care to the people who need it. This is also because of many major changes hospitals and healthcare systems have made to their usual operations in order to prepare to care for large numbers of COVID-19 cases.

But if we should get a dramatic spike in people who need to be hospitalized, it will badly stretch the system.

When it appears safe, Public Health will be looking at the following indicators to help inform the timing and approach for the gradual relaxing of one or more social distancing measures:

A steady decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for at least two weeks; Healthcare system readiness, including sufficient staffing, supplies, and bed space, to be able to accommodate the increase in cases we expect to see when we loosen social distancing measures; Widespread availability of rapid testing and reporting of results, beyond what is currently available, so people who are infected can take quick action to slow the spread of COVID-19; Capacity to conduct widespread case and contact investigations to quickly identify people who are infected and their close contacts and help them isolate and quarantine; Availability of proven COVID-19 treatments, which are currently under evaluation.



At the same time, we are sensitive to the unintended economic and social impacts from a prolonged Stay Home order. We must advocate for and provide support to those who are experiencing hardships as a result of this necessary disease control strategy.

For further details, please see the related blog post on Public Health Insider.