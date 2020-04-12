Here’s where kids up to 18-years old can get FREE meals for this upcoming week, starting Monday April 13, 2020, courtesy the Kent School District:

Pick Up Free Meals for the Week Every Monday

Throughout the school closure, Kent School District will continue to feed all children in our community, up to age 18, whether they are on the Free or Reduced Meal program or not.

No KSD student will be turned away. Children do not have to be present for someone to pick up a meal for them.



Meals are available at select schools, community partner sites, and bus stops across our district every Monday. During the week of Memorial Day, May 25, meals will be available at the same times and locations on Tuesday, May 26.

One Box = 10 Meals for Every Child

Please visit one of our drive-through or walk-up sites to pick up a box of meals for each child in your household. Each box contains:

5 breakfast meals 5 lunch meals Menu with instructions for refrigerating and heating the items inside



These boxes are medium-sized (16 inches by 10 inches by 10 inches). You are welcome to bring your own wagon, bag, or stroller to carry them home.

Practice Social Distancing at Every Site

For the health and safety of all, please practice social distancing when picking up meals by staying at least six feet away from other people. Meals may not be consumed at the pick-up site. We all need to do our part to help slow the spread of this virus.

Pick-Up Times & Locations

Visit a participating school, youth center, or bus stop to pick up meals. Service times and locations are subject to change. Please refer to this webpage before each visit.

Bus Stop Pick-Up

Walk up to the school bus to pick up meals.

Drive-Through Parking Lot Pick-Up

Drive through the parking lot to pick up meals from your car.

Youth Center Pick-Up

Walk up to the youth center to pick up meals. Youth center schedules are not managed or staffed by Kent School District and are subject to change. Please call your local site for more information.

Meal Service Outside KSD

If your child attends school in KSD but lives within another district, your child can receive meals from the district where you are currently living. Please check that district’s website for their service information.