In an attempt to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the City of Kent reminds all that its parks are closed until further notice.

Those who violate the order may be criminally trespassed, receive a $500 fine or 90 days in jail.

“In an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19, all parks, trails, and other public gathering spaces are closed until further notice,” the city said on Facebook.

“Our goal is to educate the public on staying home, if that fails there are other tools in the toolbox that can and will be used to enforce this.

“Our City teams will be out and about this weekend keeping their eyes open. Please help us protect our community by STAYING HOME.

“All parks and trails are CLOSED.

“We really aren’t messing around with this one – stay home.”

“Stay home, stay healthy.”

Questions? Reach out to Kent Parks at Facebook.com/MyKentParks/