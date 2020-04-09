On Wednesday, April 8, 2020, Kent School District Superintendent Dr. Calvin Watts sent out the following update on how the COVID-19 outbreak is affecting students, staff, families, and the entire community:

Message from Our Superintendent

We acknowledge continued school closures are difficult on students, staff, families, and the entire community. The extended closure also raises many questions for students and families. We are working to answer your questions as soon as possible. In the meantime, here is what we know:

Continuous learning will continue through the end of the school year. We are committed to partnering with families and community to support our students’ learning while they are at home. Our current Phased Continuous Learning Plan is in place through the first announced closure of April 24. We are working with our teachers and principals on Phase 4 of the continuous learning plan and look forward to providing an update by April 18. Print packets are being mailed this week to all K-6 families arriving in homes after Spring Break. Packets are for all students K-12 online: www.kent.k12.wa.us/LearningPackets K-6 devices and hotspots: We are committed to ensuring equity of access to technology for all KSD students and would like you to complete this short survey which asks questions about your household computer and internet access as well as support needed for continued learning at home. High school seniors will receive support from principals and counselors on opportunities to earn and document credits they need for graduation and postsecondary transitions. We will make our plan for seniors in alignment with the State Board of Education when they adopt their waivers in mid-April. In-person graduation ceremonies may be changed to virtual ceremonies and/or delayed. We will work with our principals and a final decision will be shared by April 30. Beginning Monday, April 13 we will be delivering meals at 7 schools, 4 community sites and 7 different bus stops. The box provided at onsite locations on Mondays for each student will include 5 breakfast lunch meals for the week. Our full schedule and details will be posted Friday on our website. We will also continue providing meals for our childcare sites. Childcare will continue to be available in a limited capacity for essential workers at Carriage Crest, Neely-O’Brien elementary schools, and the Kent YMCA. Please visit our website for details: www.kent.k12.wa.us/closurechildcare



Please, stay home as much as possible and stay healthy. Even while staying at home, it is important to practice excellent hygiene and sanitation. Staying home and limiting person-to-person contact appears to be making a difference in slowing the spread of COVID-19. These measures need to continue to be effective in the long-term. As much as possible, stay home, limit trips outside for groceries, gas, and essentials, and stay 6 feet apart from people outside of your home.

More information can be found on our website: www.kent.k12.wa.us/closure. Additional answers to your questions may be found on our FAQ page. Please send your questions to [email protected]