UPDATE : The Kent Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon, April 7, 2020 that it has made an arrest in the fatal stabbing that occurred Monday night (read our previous coverage here).

“Detectives and officers made the arrest last night after the suspect was seen a few blocks away from the original crime scene,” police said.

Police say that preliminary information suggested a possible second suspect, but based on the information they now have, they are not looking for anyone else at this time.

This investigation is still ongoing, as Detectives continue to examine witness statements and process evidence collected at the scene.