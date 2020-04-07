Three employees at Kent’s Blue Origin headquarters have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, the company announced this week.

Blue Origin’s Human Resources team says they will remain in close communication with the infected employees throughout their recovery period “to make sure they are getting the care and support they need while they quarantine, recover and seek medical care.”

Officials add that they have notified employees who were in contact with them, and have directed them to stay at home for the next 14 days to self-quarantine.

They have also deep cleaned the areas they visited.

“The health and safety of these individuals—and the Blue Origin team—is our first priority and main concern,” the company said. “We are following all CDC guidelines at all of our facilities, and have implemented additional procedures to ensure the ongoing safety of our employees.”



