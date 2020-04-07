Ten people have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus in Kent, according to Tuesday’s (April 7, 2020) Public Health – Seattle & King County COVID-19 dashboard update:

CITY OF KENT:

225 have positive results , at a rate of 173.3 per 100,000 residents



Among those with a positive result:

10 (4.4%) have died due to illness , at a rate of 7.7 per 100,000 residents



Countywide, there were right new deaths reported on Monday, April 6; as you can see in the chart below, it appears that the “curve” is indeed flattening: