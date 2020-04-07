Kent Police are investigating a fatal stabbing on the city’s East Hill that occurred Monday night, April 6, 2020 at around 9:05 p.m.

Police were dispatched to the report of a fight that occurred in the area of 10231 104th Ave SE (map below). When Officers arrived, they found an unresponsive male with numerous wounds laying on the ground. CPR was started and Puget Sound Fire and Medics were called to the scene.

Unfortunately, lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and the victim died.

Officers spoke with witnesses who were on scene of the fight. Based on witness statements, two suspects known to the victim started fighting. The victim and the suspects knew each other, but the reason for the fight is still being investigated, police say. An area search with a police K9 did not locate the suspects. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Kent Police Detectives are talking with the witnesses and are canvassing the neighborhood looking for any additional witnesses and/or surveillance video. Kent Detectives are still gathering information to determine what led up to tonight’s incident and are gathering information about the suspects location.

Anyone with any information please call the Kent Police Department tip line at (253) 856-5808 or 911. Please reference Kent Police case number 20-4603.